Dear Readers: If you are going to be away from home for a business trip or vacation and can’t find a friend to care for your pets, you have another option. You can hire a professional sitter to pet-sit in your home. Here’s what you should do.
1. Find and contact a bonded pet-sitting service, which will be licensed, insured and offer references. Talk to customers who have used the services.
2. The service will offer to charge by the day or by the visit.
3. The service will continue your dog’s regular routine.
4. To locate a sitter, contact your vet or local pet shop. You also can look online.
— Heloise
House refreshing
Dear Readers: Does your carpet need refreshening? To deodorize, sprinkle baking soda on the carpet and let it set for about 10 minutes. Then vacuum up. Are your drains stinky? To get rid of the odor, pour 1/2 cup of baking soda down the drain, followed by 1 cup of vinegar. Allow it to sit for 15 minutes. Run hot water down the drain to wash out residue. Then run cold water for at least 1 minute. Don’t use this method after using commercial drain cleaners.
Baking soda is an essential household staple with many uses around the house. And because it’s an inexpensive product, it also saves you money. For more helpful hints about baking soda, order my six-page Heloise’s Baking Soda Hints and Recipes pamphlet by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. FYI: To freshen up your dog’s bedding, sprinkle baking soda over it in between washings.
— Heloise
Fly an American flag?
Dear Readers: If you fly an American flag at your home, check it often for damage, because it can get whipped around in the rain and wind. It also collects dirt and debris. Here’s how to clean it. If it’s a newer flag that’s nylon, cotton or acetate, handwash it in cool water with a gentle detergent, rinse well and lie flat to dry. But if you have an older flag that might be valuable, dry-clean it.
— Heloise
Is your baseball cap dirty?
Dear Readers: To clean a cotton, washable baseball cap (not a vintage or wool one), try this easy way to remove the grime and sweat. Attach or clip the cap to the top rack of the dishwasher and wash on the warm cycle, without dishes. Take out the damp cap. To dry, drape it over a large coffee can to hold the shape and let it air dry.
— Heloise
Storing sleeping bags
Dear Readers: If you are cleaning sleeping bags from fall camping trips, use these hints to keep them from getting musty when you store them. After you wash and dry the sleeping bags completely, place several used fabric softener sheets on and inside the bags. Zip shut and roll up. Store in a clean, dry place until your next camping trip.
— Heloise
Pet pal
Dear Heloise: This is Dax, a seven-year-old German Shepard, playing with his new pal, six-month-old Chase, a Belgian Malinois. Both live in Drums, Pennsylvania.
— Tim Charter
Dear Readers: To see Dax and Chase, go to www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
— Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.