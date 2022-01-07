A long line of people stood outside the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station as I drove by the other day.
They were waiting for COVID-19 tests.
I felt sorry for them because that can’t be pleasant. Either they were sick and waiting to find out if it’s the virus, or they were healthy but needed to stand in line with sick people to get a test to prove themselves healthy.
Fortunately, I have not yet felt symptoms and have no requirement for a negative test to go anywhere or do anything, so no lines for me so far.
I hate waiting in line even for things I enjoy, much less waiting in line for the unpleasantness of a COVID-19 test.
How are you at waiting in line? What is the longest you ever waited in line? What was it for and was it worth it?
I find myself less willing to wait in line as the years go by. If there is a long line to get into a restaurant, I will go to another restaurant.
In college, we used to line up for an hour or so to get into the old Manley Field House (capacity 9,000) for the best seats in the student section for the basketball games.
The Carrier Dome (capacity 33,000) eliminated that need, so the students today don’t know what they are missing.
It was actually fun, like tailgating without cars or barbecues. Once, in February of 1979, the temperature in Syracuse didn’t get above zero for about a week, and it was not so much fun waiting outside.
Some of the rowdier students chanted, “One, two, three, four, open up the (blanking) door!”
The powers that be, perhaps wary of frostbite-related lawsuits, did open the doors earlier than scheduled to let us in.
In the years since, I have waited in line for places like the Louvre and the Vatican, but never to buy tickets to a concert, for the release of a new book or film, or certainly not to get into a store the day after Thanksgiving.
Thankfully, no one in the line at the Vatican took up the chant of those chilly college students on that long ago February.
———
Now for a different kind of line. The line of the week, the line of the still-young year, goes to National Review.
A little background: The magazine ran an article about the FBI’s intense search for the man who placed pipe bombs at the national headquarters of the Republicans and Democrats in Washington the night before the Jan. 6 riot last year.
Fortunately, they didn’t go off.
The man can be seen on video, but all attempts to determine his identity have failed. By last September, the FBI had “conducted more than 800 interviews, collected more than 23,000 video files, and assessed more than 300 tips related to this investigation.”
They are still working the case, but no luck.
Noting that both parties were targeted, National Review’s Jim Geraghty quipped:
“Just our luck. We finally get someone in Washington who isn’t obsessed with partisan loyalty, and that person turns out to be a terrorist.”
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
