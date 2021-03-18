Many commentators are defining the United States in its present perils: Claiming that the present is the worst period in history.
Longtime-honored columnist David Brooks published a down-to-Earth column on March 4 titled “How to Love America.”
In my nine decades of living, during the nation’s endless pursuit of happiness that founders’ promised in the 1700s, I have experienced highs and lows like everybody else.
Brooks wrote: “The problem is that if you abandon shared patriotism, you have severed the bonds of civic life. There is no such thing as the loyal opposition. There is no such thing as putting country over party. We talk about how people have grown more passionate about their partisan identities. Maybe the problem is people have grown less passionate about a shared American identity.”
During my youthful, wide-open-living adventures in the southwestern desert of Idaho, I just accepted family life as a given.
Now, many years later I’ve had more time to think how Americans won the lifestyle lottery.
The current pandemic is a signature downsizing of our time on Earth, which usually serves up delicious menus in peacetime.
A recent example of the low-ball sentiment is the riotous attack on the national capitol, providing miles of television coverage showing people throwing American flags at fellow residents.
But there were many millions who didn’t participate in the carnage.
Brooks listed some high-toned examples of American ideals: “Equality, inclusion, self- government and aspiration.”
I would add one more word: Freedom, the keystone built of hard bricks by residents in the 18th century.
The pandemic shift to a more restrictive lifestyle — masks, distance socializing, virtual classrooms, parties of more than one labeled as hazardous — has dampened our patriotic zeal but we may soon find bright lighting again, not just at the end of the tunnel.
I share my discontent that full-flavored restaurant dining is now no longer a given.
But many of the simple pleasures of America will stage a triumphant return to the patently presence of prior lifestyles.
In the meantime, our country is vaccinating millions of residents who didn’t get caught in end-of-life traps.
Patriotism, when you stop to think about it, is going to be alive and well in the near future.
I agree with Brooks: We should “feed your eyes on your city until love of her fills your heart.” At present, we are living in a temporary time of domestic strife when our love has to be powerful, patient, merciful, forgiving,” just like in the movies.
