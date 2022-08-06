Neal Weisenberger

It is common that people want to cover their block walls with vines.

I guess it is human nature that we like living things around us, so instead of having a hard-unnatural wall, we like a living barrier. I would rather use the wall as a backdrop for my landscape and plant desirable plants in front of the wall, instead of on the wall.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.