It’s no secret that people in the Antelope Valley, many, belong to the families and tribes of Southern California car culture, so a really great draw is the annual Vets4Veterans Car Show.
The classic car and motorcycle show set for Sept. 17 at Poncitlán Square has been pleasing crowds for more than a dozen years. It ranks with as good a presentation of classic street rods, rolling nostalgia favorites, and sculpted American steel as any similar rollout you will find in California.
The company is good, too. Amid the vehicle entries there will be the mixing and mingling of that solid and stalwart grouping of Vietnam War veterans, Cold War vets, Post 9/11 desert troopers, the men and women of Operation Desert Storm, people who parachuted into Panama and Kurdistan. It is a big family.
In and among all the veterans are the ones who love them, and it is a solid, family friendly event with food trucks and refreshments, and trophy rounds that satisfy the most competitive exhibitors.
This started around 2009 when a small circle of Vietnam War veterans were going to the VA’s Vet Center in Palmdale to do the hard yards of therapy for the ghosts of war that followed them home in the form of post traumatic stress disorder, Agent Orange exposure and other ailments of war.
An Army veteran in combat engineers attached to 1st Cavalry Division, Tom Hilzendeger, asked the facilitating therapist, Gerry Rice, about the meaning of altruism. Rice was the therapist attached to the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam as a combat dog handler. He had to face his own wartime PTSD demons.
“If you want to feel better about your life, do good things,” Rice replied.
The car show was Hilzendeger and a few other vets’ idea to raise a few dollars and contribute it to a veterans charity. The car show raised a few thousand dollars so quickly that Vets4Veterans became the self-sustaining charity.
The local non-profit is staffed by volunteers, none taking any salary. They are veterans and just plain, good folks who want to do good. And they succeed. The organization provides emergency shelter for distressed veterans. The group also provides a monthly feeding program and assists veterans in need with groceries and gas, as well as scholarships to Antelope Valley College for veterans who have left service and have costs not altogether covered by G.I. Bill benefits.
The organization supports a job training program for veterans returning to civilian life, and therapy intervention for those who cannot, or will not, get their healing done through VA.
It is a very practical kind of altruism. Tom Hilzendeger, a pretty homespun guy, became a role model, leader and inspiration for many who followed in his path. He was the first president. Tom died a couple of years ago, a long illness and death that saddened everyone. It wasn’t COVID, but we lost Tom amid the pandemic blight. Then we lost Jack Woolbert too soon after losing Tom.
Now, Gerry Rice the combat infantry therapist is president.
“That’s what happens when you skip a meeting,” he jokes. “They make you president.” After Tom Hilzendeger, and Tom’s best friend, the late Vietnam Era Navy buddy Jack Woolbert, Rice assumed a mantle of leadership.
As he said, if you want to feel better about your life, do good things.
The car show set for that Sunday on Sept. 17 is a legacy of fun, service, and the best qualities that define the best in us as Americans.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran who covered the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press, he serves as Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s appointee on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.