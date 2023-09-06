It’s no secret that people in the Antelope Valley, many, belong to the families and tribes of Southern California car culture, so a really great draw is the annual Vets4Veterans Car Show.

The classic car and motorcycle show set for Sept. 17 at Poncitlán Square has been pleasing crowds for more than a dozen years. It ranks with as good a presentation of classic street rods, rolling nostalgia favorites, and sculpted American steel as any similar rollout you will find in California.

