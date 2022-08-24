Jack Woolbert and Tom Hilzendeger

On a hot, breezy August weekend the winds of fate blew Vets4veterans brothers Jack Woolbert and Tom Hilzendeger together with a kind of permanence. 

The men were best friends who traveled together, celebrated family events and coached Little League. Later in life, together, they found their passion helping veterans readjust to civilian life. Neither man considered his own service exemplary. You could say both Tom, the Vietnam Army vet, and Jack, the Navy man, “just got through it” and moved on, living ordinary, flawed lives, but living to find purpose. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.