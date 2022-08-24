On a hot, breezy August weekend the winds of fate blew Vets4veterans brothers Jack Woolbert and Tom Hilzendeger together with a kind of permanence.
The men were best friends who traveled together, celebrated family events and coached Little League. Later in life, together, they found their passion helping veterans readjust to civilian life. Neither man considered his own service exemplary. You could say both Tom, the Vietnam Army vet, and Jack, the Navy man, “just got through it” and moved on, living ordinary, flawed lives, but living to find purpose.
The two 70-somethings discovered in building the Vets4Veterans nonprofit, that they found the meaning of their own service to others.
Spouses of Tom and Jack, Sandra Woolbert and Megan Hilzendeger, joined with family members and friends from the Antelope Valley veterans community at Saturday’s gathering. They were two beautiful souls, volunteers, still engaged in their husbands’ work, sitting together in the place named for Tom and Jack.
Dozens of friends and relatives turned out to see Jack’s memorial plaque dedicated, a bookend to the bronze plaque of Tom at the commons area in development at the Homes4Families building site in Palmdale. Jack died, in March. He lived a little less than two years after his friend Tom.
Their memorial plaques, set under a shady patio bench built by friends and family, remind the world and veteran family that they lived in a place where veterans live.
Homes4Families is building 56 homes for veterans in Palmdale for vets who would not otherwise qualify for home purchase. Tom and Jack, with the Vets4veterans group, helped the project all along the way until their loss after valiant struggles with health, in 2020, and March 22.
Both served in succession as president of Vets4veterans. Both supported the Veterans Enriched Neighborhood project underwritten by City of Palmdale and CalVet. Friends turned out from Vets4veterans, Coffee4Vets, Bombshell Betty’s Calendar for Charity, Point Man Antelope Valley and High Desert Medical Group. They drove up on Gonzales Lane, named for Lou Gonzales, a major donor and Army veteran. CEO of Homes4Families Donna Deutchman praised the volunteer spirit of both men.
“They loved Homes4Families and Homes4Families loves them, and loves Vets4Veterans,” she said.
“Jack and Tom had an influence on all the veterans,” John Parsamyan, vice president of Vets4veterans said. “Everyone respected and really loved both of them.”
Neither man, each modest and unassuming in his own way, probably gave much thought to a legacy. But it turned out the legacy found them. Over nearly a dozen years, Vets4Veterans has helped hundreds rebuild their lives after war and military service. That shady bench is where veterans and their families will visit long after Jack’s and Tom’s departures from this world.
Dennis Anderson is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran who covered the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press, he works on public health initiatives and veteran issues.
