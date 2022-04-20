One of the casualties of the long-running wars against Covid-19 was the Veterans Outreach, the group of helping teams that would gather at Grace Chapel’s campus, three or four times a year, to assist veterans at risk for homelessness, those suffering mental illnesses related to service or vets of many generations who would just get together to bond and shoot the breeze.
This Saturday, like a groundhog checking its shadow, Veterans Outreach will return to that same Grace Chapel campus on 15th Street West in Lancaster.
The Veterans Outreach Organization has elected to join forces with a recently arrived helping group called the Veterans Peer Access Network or VPAN.
That group represents the largest initiative that Los Angeles County’s Department of Mental Health and its Military and Veterans Affairs offices have devoted to resources in the Antelope Valley, with about a dozen staff to help with counseling and referrals and their own efforts to reduce veteran homelessness.
So, Saturday’s Veterans Outreach is also promoted as a “Veteran Family Wellness Day.” There is going to be live entertainment, service from a food truck and celebrity guests.
It’s often been the case that many of the veterans who served at the Outreach prior events, fall within the generations of the Vietnam war-era veterans. More of them are homeless. More of them are suffering mental health challenges connected to military service.
And whatever generation of veteran, all need the quickest and easiest avenues to getting Veterans Administration services that they earned for their military service.
The live entertainment includes at least one recognizable celebrity, actor Emilio Rivera, said to be an Antelope Valley resident and vet. He is one of the star players on shows that a lot of veterans warm to, the “Sons of Anarchy” and its spin-off, “The Mayans” that features him as the leading star.
These FX series TV shows are wildly popular with the motorcycle community and with a lot of veterans because they sort out as the outlaw biker versions of old Western classics like “The Magnificent Seven” and more closely, “The Wild Bunch.”
The shows feature tough guys and gals, with tough lives, for whom violence is a default, not an abstract act. But a lot of veterans love this kind of hardball entertainment. So, we will see.
In the meantime, it is important in the extreme, that the mission of the Veterans Outreach not take a backseat, but rather, that it operate as a partner and origin story for this week’s return to service.
One of the big losses during the pandemic was everyone’s ability to easily socialize in groups. Veterans, particularly, warm to the company of other veterans.
And if they do not head over easily for mental health services, they derive immediate benefits from socializing with other veterans. It is a culture and so the gatherings are cultural events.
Among those offering services will be some of the Antelope Valley’s stand-by veterans service organizations.
The Vets4Veterans group will distribute clothing for people who need fresh clothing. Cutting Edge will provide haircuts. Mental Health America of Los Angeles will have its Military Resource Center helping veterans get connected in order to secure stable housing. Antelope Valley College will have its Veteran Resource Center staff there to help veterans get enrolled in classes that will improve their lives and access their G.I. Bill benefits.
Veterans of Foreign Wars and many others will be there, including the VA Vet Center for mental health counseling.
The venue is at 44648 15th Street West and it opens at 10 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m., with no cost to the veteran.
Veterans Outreach got started by Navy veteran Steve Baker, the long-time leader at Grace Resources. It happened as the 21st century opened with Americans going back to war for years at a time, after the terror attacks of 9/11.
A new generation of veterans after 9/11 joins with the Vietnam War generation and the need is as great as ever.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he works on veterans issues and community health initiatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.