As we approach our Independence Day holiday, provided courtesy of the US armed forces from the founding of the republic, I submit to you, a tale of three veterans, for your approval.
Two accounts are outrageous and the third offers a little sunshine through the mists of tragedy.
In the first case, we have 98-year-old World War II veteran Louis Edward Moore. The Department of Veterans Affairs contends that he owes them about $163,000.
Someone behind the VA screen says this is so because after an elder veterans pension was awarded more than 10 years ago, they assert his income was about $300 a month over qualifying for the pension. The mounted bill, the VA says, comes to $163,000.
Of course, this is outrageous. The VA has withheld the couple thousand bucks a month pension that they deemed Moore and his deceased spouse, Nellie, were eligible for. It might be reinstated, they say, after the $163,000 “debt” is satisfied.
When his wife died last year, he expected the allotment would be reduced to account for her death. Instead, the VA cut him off.
Moore retired in 1987 and his income is from Social Security. That’s it. With the VA pension, he was able to live modestly and pay for his and his wife’s caregiving. Stopping the allotment is an extreme hardship.
Moore served honorably in the Army in Europe in World War II, first in England, then after D-Day when his service helped defeat the Third Reich. Moore was a Chinese-American-born citizen who faced racist slurs during his Army service.
Rep. Mike Garcia has staff working on this. But it is pretty simple. Moore doesn’t owe the government. The government owes him and should reinstate the VA pension immediately, plus the six months they have depleted from his vanishing savings.
What kind of a country are we when a government agency takes away bare comfort and tells a “Greatest Generation” veteran he owes them?
The second veteran is Bill LaTour, a Vietnam War veteran who served as a combat engineer during the years of the “Tet” offensives. He had been promoted, then sent home from Vietnam midway through a second tour. He was up north near the border with North Vietnam where Marines and Army took a shellacking, everyday by rockets, mortars, snipers and small arms fire.
He had a hard time making a living after the war and was disabled and unable to secure regular employment. He made a VA benefits claim for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in 2004, via a veterans advocate in Bakersfield. The claim was denied, purportedly assigning to LaTour, a “personality disorder,” not connected to service. Not only was this outrageous, but also inaccurate. Fifteen years and four clinicians (including a VA psychiatrist) later, he was diagnosed with service-connected PTSD. After a nearly two-year struggle to get benefits and to secure his mental health services, he was awarded 100% VA disability for combat-related PTSD.
LaTour got the 100%, but the VA said no back-dated benefits. Why? He was traumatized more than 50 years ago. You can’t ring the VA cash register back that far, but in 2004, he was never diagnosed, so his denial was classified for “personality disorder,” a malady that did not exist. This is another outrageous case that calls for congressional intervention and back-dating of benefits.
What kind of country are we when VA says “Yes, you were traumatized, but we will start your benefits at age 78?”
The third veteran is a case that describes what real servant leaders and patriots have been doing since July 4, 1776.
Army vet Larry Pratt served with the 101st Airborne in Vietnam, that hard-fighting, historic unit. During an enemy ambush, his platoon leader was shot nine times and the unit medic was shot in the neck.
Pratt, a chaplain with VFW 3000, shared that account five years ago at the AV Wall, our homegrown mobile Vietnam War Memorial with that medic and 58,000 plus other American names on it.
Veterans die and families cannot always get an active duty military honors team. There’s a shortage, for those who play “Taps” and for the rifle salute.
Pratt and the Military Honor Guard he assembled at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3000 has traveled far and wide, providing “Taps” and the rifle salute. They follow their servant leader, Pratt, who is making a family move after long residence and continued service in the Antelope Valley.
He is combat infantryman, pastor and leader. His service and example show us what kind of country we are, at our best.
Best wishes for a happy Fourth of July to these veterans and all others who join them in loving our country for nearly 250 years.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper vet, he traveled with a local National Guard unit to cover the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press. He works on veterans issues and community health initiatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.