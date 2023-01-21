Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: In our paper today, there was a letter talking about unwanted callers and scammers. There is a very easy way to turn off these callers. If you have an iPhone, go to your settings under the tab “Phone” and then select silence unknown callers. This will prevent any callers not known to you from having an audible ring. I am sure Android phones have a similar selection in their settings.

The callers can leave a voicemail, but at least you can avoid your phone ringing incessantly with these types of calls.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.