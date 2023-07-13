The following schools need Box Tops for Education and Labels for Education to raise money for supplies and equipment:
The following schools need Box Tops for Education and Labels for Education to raise money for supplies and equipment:
• Sundown Elementary PTA, 6151 West Ave. J-8, Lancaster, 93536.
For details, call 661-722-3026.
• West Wind Elementary, 44044 36th St. West, Lancaster, 93536.
For details, call 661-948-0192.
The following school needs Box Tops for Education:
• Amargosa Creek Middle School, 44333 27th St. West, Lancaster, 93536. For details, call 661-729-6064.
• Columbia Elementary School, 2640 East Ave. J-4, Lancaster, 93535. For details, call 661-946-5656.
• Del Sur PTSA, c/o Del Sur Elementary School, 9023 West Ave. H, Lancaster, CA 93536.
• Desert View Elementary School, 1555 West Ave. H-10, Lancaster, CA 93536.
For details, call 661-942-9521.
