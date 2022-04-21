The following Antelope Valley schools request Box Tops for Education to raise money for supplies and equipment:
• Rosamond Elementary School, 1981 Rosamond Blvd., 93560.
For details, call 661-256-5050.
• Sacred Heart Catholic School, 625 West Kettering St., Lancaster, 93534.
For details, call 661-948-3613.
• Sunnydale School, 1233 West Ave. J-8, Lancaster, 93534.
For details, call 661-948-2636.
• Tumbleweed Elementary School, 1100 East Ave. R-4, Palmdale, 93550.
For details, call 661-273-4166.
