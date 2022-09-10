Evergreen trees are trees best described as those that do not lose all their leaves in the winter. The most common group of evergreen trees in the Antelope Valley are called coniferous; these are plants that bear cones.
Keep in mind that large trees can use large amounts of water. Even trees we consider low water use plants can use tremendous amounts of water due to their size.
When selecting any tree, keep in mind their size. We like shade, but many of our drought-tolerant plants do not like shade. I believe it is better to plant a couple of smaller trees to provide areas of shade and areas of sun in the landscape, instead of planting a large tree that shades the entire landscape.
Pine trees, by far, are the best-adapted evergreen trees for the Antelope Valley. There are probably 10 or 12 different types of pine trees that grow well. In my opinion, the best one for a typical home in the Antelope Valley is the Italian stone pine (pinus pinea). It fits the size of a typical landscape; other pine trees may become too tall or just too large.
The Italian stone pine grows like a shade tree, reaching about 20 to 30 feet wide and tall, but in time a stone pine will grow well over 50 feet tall and wide. In older sections of Lancaster and Palmdale, you will see some old and very large Italian stone pines.
The most common pine tree planted in the Antelope Valley is the aleppo pine (pinus halepensis). This tall, light green pine tree has a semi-weeping growth habit, especially when young and is used for windbreaks. The aleppo pine grows about 30 to 50 feet tall and wide, which is a little large for most landscapes.
Other pine trees include Japanese black pine (irregular shape, growing 20 feet tall and wide), eldarica pine (very pyramidal, growing 50 feet tall and 30 feet wide), brutia pine (same as eldarica, except more bluish-colored) and chir pine (long needles, pyramidal growing to 30 feet tall and wide). The most commonly planted pine tree in Southern California is the Canary Island pine (pinus canariensis), which freezes here and should not be planted.
Other pine-like or cypress-like trees, called conifers, also will grow here, but many of the conifers have a problem with our alkaline soil or they become too big for the landscape. A commonly planted conifer is the giant sequoia (sequoiadendron giganteum). Although it is one of the largest trees in the world, it will fit the landscape for many years. This dark green pyramidal shaped tree requires extra iron fertilizer to keep it green.
Incense cedar (calcoderus decurrens) is also planted and does well in the Antelope Valley with some extra iron fertilizer. Lately a lot of deodar cedars (cedrus deodara) have been planted. These very large pyramidal trees quickly outgrow most home landscapes, and they have a major problem with our soil and aridity.
I do not plant or recommend Arizona cypress or Leyland cypress (cupressocyparis leylandii). Both trees have a major disease problem that is killing them all over the valley. Both trees are being attacked by a canker, for which there is no cure.
If your trees are healthy and stress-free (plenty of water), they are less likely to be attacked. If you prune out the damaged limbs, you may slow down the process. Many people believe borers are attacking these trees, but the borers are secondary pests attacking the infected and dead parts of the tree.
Besides cone-bearing trees, there are other evergreen trees that grow in the Antelope Valley. A big group of evergreen trees are eucalyptus.
About 20 different eucalyptus will grow in the Antelope Valley. I feel that the snow gum (eucalyptus niphophilia) is the best for the High Desert. The snow gum is hardy to 0 degrees, so it can take our cold winters without freezing. The snow gum has silvery leaves.
Other eucalyptus to try include Nichol’s willow-leafed peppermint (eucalyptus nicholii) and cider gum (eucalyptus gunnii). A commonly planted eucalyptus is the desert gum (eucalyptus rudis), but although the name implies that it does well in the desert, it tends to freeze back several times before becoming established.
There are many other eucalyptus, but I do not recommend them, because most are hardy only to the mid-20s and they have brittle wood that can break in heavy wind or with the weight of our occasional snow. They are also very flammable.
There are several oak trees that are evergreen. The holly oak (quercus ilex) is probably the most successful. Others include the live oak (quercus virginiana), California live oak (quercus agrifolia) and the cork oak (quercus suber). If you plan to use oak trees, buy them in large containers (24-inch box or larger). Oak trees are very slow-growing and take decades to reach any size to produce shade.
Magnolias are also evergreen trees that are planted in the High Desert. Magnolias (magnolia grandiflora) will take the cold, but they have a major problem with our dry, hot weather. Magnolias will grow best if planted in a lawn or a planter filled with ground covers. The lawn or ground covers will protect the roots from the heat and will increase the humidity around the tree. Magnolias planted in parking lots or in the desert will quickly burn.
Another very common evergreen tree is the olive tree (olea europaea), and everybody should be familiar with them. You can buy olive trees that do not produce pollen or fruit.
Last is a group of large shrubs that can be trained into small trees. They include glossy privet (ligustrum japonicum), fraser’s photinia, (photinia x fraseri), Chinese photinia (photinia serrulata) and Carolina laurel cherry (prunus laurocearasus).
Anytime you want to select a plant, it is best to narrow down your list by determining the size you want the plant, the growing conditions like full sun, any special characteristics you want like showy flowers, color of flowers or fruit, size of the leaves or growth habit. This will help you narrow the list to one or two plants.
Be sure to check with the approved plant lists of the cities or county, depending on where you live, and make sure the tree is approved for your area.
