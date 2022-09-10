Neal Weisenberger

Evergreen trees are trees best described as those that do not lose all their leaves in the winter. The most common group of evergreen trees in the Antelope Valley are called coniferous; these are plants that bear cones.

Keep in mind that large trees can use large amounts of water. Even trees we consider low water use plants can use tremendous amounts of water due to their size.

