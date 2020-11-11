At the end of October, 750 children from the Antelope and Santa Clarita Valleys, were treated to gifts of “superhero” capes, masks and stickers from the Santa Clarita Optimist Foundation and Canyon Country Optimist Club.
A generous donation by A Royal Suite Home Furnishings provided for elementary school-age children of underserved families to receive these Halloween superhero gifts.
The children participate in a variety of programs and activities, including the Boys and Girls Club of Antelope Valley, the First Steps Program at Palmdale School District’s Ocotillo Elementary School, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer, the LAC Sheriff’s Department Val Verde Youth Activities League, the City of Santa Clarita’s Newhall and Canyon Country Community Centers, the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley and the Single Mothers Outreach.
“During these challenging times that have disrupted how families with children play, school and celebrate, we hope that these gifts will bring smiles to children’s faces during this Halloween weekend,” stated Susan Russell, a Club and Foundation member.
The Santa Clarita Optimist Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization.
