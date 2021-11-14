Several years ago my late wife and I had Tesla solar panels installed on the roof of our modest west Mojave home.
We made this decision to reduce our air conditioning bill during hot Mojave summers.
Our purchase has accomplished that goal and more as I have converted several other appliances to electricity that comes from the sun instead of wires.
My next goal is to convert our expensive gas home heating unit and water heater with the same source.
Which will give me an all-electric home.
According to an emerging campaign opposing roof-top solar, only the “wealthy” can afford roof-top solar.
Which comes as a surprise to my next-door neighbor, myself and others in this small, non-wealthy community who enjoy solar savings on our electric bills.
Change proposed
One of the things that happens when an industry is threatened by technological change is that when those changes begin to get serious, the existing industry tries to put the brakes on progress.
That’s what’s happening here in Kern County, where the oil industry’s share of the energy market is facing threats, first from much more fuel efficient vehicles and now from vehicles powered by electricity.
The same thing is happening with the state’s two primary electric utilities, which are beginning to feel the squeeze from rooftop solar panels like mine and my neighbors.
SCE and PG&E have gone to the California Public Utility Commission to try to significantly slash the payments homeowners receive when we sell surplus electricity generated on our roofs to them.
Something called net energy metering is at the center of this debate. It’s the language that allows us solar power users to sell our surplus power to the utilities.
The utilities’ goal is to discourage and even eliminate individuals and other utility customers from capturing free power from the sun, while they cover deserts and other real estate with their panels and force us to keep buying it from them, like they currently do with the power generated by less environmentally friendly sources.
A major environmental benefit of rooftop solar is that it doesn’t destroy open land by covering it with panels. And poop from sheep whose owners are paid by SCE to eat weeds under the panels. The fact that the wiley Basque sheepherders can make SCE pay them to feed their shep for free adds them to my pantheon of heroes.
Rooftop solar can be connected to batteries, which can make us independent of the utility giants, which would be nice when the lights go off.
Having a reliable source of power is not only convenient, it can also be a matter of life or death for people with serious health problems who are connected to lifesaving devices.
This issue poses a dilemma for some environmentalists who seem to have bought into Big Power’s selfish argument.
They support clean energy but do not support the right of individuals to “grow our own.”
Newsom supports utilities
According to the Los Angeles Times, the impetus for this proposed change comes from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is supposed to be a big environmentalist.
Labor unions are also involved in the proposed power grab. They operate the solar fields, although not with anywhere near the number of jobs created by wind energy operations. And contribute campaign bucks to Democrat politicians.
This is one of those situations like the oil companies and others trying to slow or eliminate inevitable change.
Capturing the sun’s rays in far-off fields creates one of solar’s biggest annoyances, those ugly overhead power lines like the disaster at Holt Road and Gregory Drive in Mojave. If my late wife and I had been living in our former home on that corner when that mess was proposed, I would have raised holy hell about it, which devalues land all along its length, especially at that corner.
I doubt seriously if any Kern County supervisors would have approved that mess if they lived anywhere near there.
Several miles away, power lines that narrow Oak Creek Road down to two lanes by the SCE Windhub power station will eventually have to be moved when the road is widened to four lanes through there some day.
That rough stretch of road also needs leveling and re-paving.
Any final decision on solar power will be made by the state PUC. It will be interesting to see who they support, the people or the big utilities.
They may wait until the mid-term elections next year before they make a decision.
Daylight Saving Time
I happen to enjoy DST because we get an hour more of sunshine every summer evening.
If it ever disappears, I will bet that it will return in a about a year or two when folks start wondering why summer evenings are getting dark so soon. Which ought to be interesting.
Be careful what you wish for.
Royal mistake
In a recent column I wrote that the British royal family is supported by United Kingdom taxpayers.
They are not. The royal family, known among themselves as “The Firm,” is independently wealthy. Quite independently wealthy...
Actor William Shatner, Captain Kirk of “Star Trek” fame, recently joined those of us who have been trying to educate Prince William about the value of private space operations.
Maybe someone should offer his royal highness, a helicopter pilot, a ride to space.
We would suggest Sir Richard but all his kit is currently in the shop.
