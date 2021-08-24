Dear Heloise: I would like to encourage your readers to try to reduce the number of paper towels they use for cleaning up messes, drying hands, etc., and to instead use something that can be used over and over again, like dishcloths, dish towels, rags, etc. These fabric items can be easily rinsed out and thrown in the washer when doing a load of clothes. While paper towels are certainly handy and time-savers, let’s not forget that in order to conserve our natural resources, we should try to cut back where we can on using something only one time.
Thanks for your hints on the proper care of pets. You are doing them a great service.
— Diane in Ohio
Diane, yes, paper towels are so useful for emergencies, but there are many microfiber cloths and terry-cloth kitchen towels that can do the job, too. And you can repurpose old bathroom or beach towels for household duties. It’s good to see how we can help our environment.
And here’s another hint from Johnny B., via email: “I put old bath towels on the floors that connect the kitchen, bathroom and bedrooms, because they get the most traffic and I can cut down on carpet shampooing.”
— Heloise
Password suggestion
Dear Heloise: You recently printed a letter warning people not to use the same password for all accounts. I agree. But people have trouble remembering them. This is what I do: Come up with a solid password (example, Syperman@1776), then add one letter at the end for each account; a “v” for Visa, “a” for Amazon, etc. For example: Syperman@1776v. You only have to remember the main part and add the extra letter (or letters, if you want) to make them different.
— Timothy Gray, via email
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
