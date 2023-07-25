Dear Heloise: If a toothpick is too short to test whether your bread or other baked goods are done, try a bamboo skewer. I also use bamboo skewers to see if a plant needs watering.
— Margaret S.
La Mirada
No business at the front door
Dear Heloise: Here’s my solution regarding door-to-door con artists. I simply never do business with someone at my front door. I will instead ask them to please send me something in the mail and then close the door.
— R.D. Kelly
via email
A clean soap dish
Dear Heloise: To keep your soap dish clean after washing your hands, lay the soap on the towel while you rinse your hands. Then put it in the soap dish. The soap dish stays cleaner for longer.
— Rae Philpott
Denton, Texas
Other uses for shakers
Recycle shakers and similar containers by using them to sprinkle:
• Glitter for craft projects.
• Baking soda to sprinkle on carpeting before vacuuming.
• Your own special seasoning mix.
• Fertilizer for small indoor plants.
Trash disposal at parties
Dear Heloise: When we have casual parties, like backyard barbecues, I write “Trash” and “Recycle” in marker on paper bags and place the bags all around the house. Most people then dispose of their trash themselves, and it makes cleanup a snap after the party.
— Chris Greene
Houston
Dog days of summer
Dear Readers: We’re having record hot temperatures this summer all over the world. Be sure to take your pets inside during the heat of the day or at least give them a shady place to rest, as well as food and water in clean bowls. Keep refilling the water bowl with cold water periodically.
— Heloise
Laundry hint
Dear Heloise: In our household, we do not use a clothes hamper. Each day, we all just put our dirty clothes directly into the empty washing machine. Of course, everyone is responsible to empty their pockets before.
When the washing machine is full, I run a cold water wash. It makes life easy.
— Barbara
Hollywood Beach
