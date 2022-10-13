Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I subscribe to a daily newspaper, and I save the plastic bags that the newspaper comes in. I always carried a bag or two with me when I walked our dogs to pick up their solid waste. Unfortunately, both our dogs have passed away, but I still save the plastic bags.

My husband and I are in the process of moving, and the cost of bubble wrap and those Styrofoam pellets have become very expensive. I was boxing up some books to send to a friend of mine who is also an avid book reader. I started to walk out of my office and noticed my paper shredder was full. (I shred everything with our name and address, along with envelopes, flyers and such.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.