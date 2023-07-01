Dear Heloise: If you use a laundromat, always use the bottom dryers. They are not used as often as the top dryers; therefore, there will be less lint in the filter, so your clothes will dry quicker.
When drying clothes at home, clean the filter halfway through the drying process so your clothes will dry faster. And always clean the filter after each load so it will be ready to go for the next load. A clean filter saves on electricity and speeds up the drying time.
Longtime reader writes in
Dear Heloise: My 101-year-old mother reads your column every day and often shares it. (By the way, we love your olive nut dip.) Anyway, I live with her and am her caregiver, and she was very sad to read the letter about the residents in facilities.
Keep up the great advice and tips.
Dear Readers: Dust in our homes seems to be never-ending. But here’s a hint: When you dust, don’t just move it around. Instead, remove it. Using a dry cloth just rearranges it. So, depending on the surface that needs to be cleaned, you should use a furniture polish, multipurpose spray cleaner or a lightly damp cloth to pick up, hold the dust and then remove it.
Dear Readers: Grab those used fabric softener sheets to clean blinds, because they pull away the dirt and dust.
They also make great dust cloths, and the leftover fragrance leaves a nice scent.
Get your sleeping bag ready
Dear Readers: With summer comes camping for lots of families, whether you love getting out to enjoy the outdoors, cooking over a campfire or hiking. But with camping also comes the problem of getting our sleeping bags clean. Here’s the best way to do so:
First, look for directions on the label attached to your sleeping bag and follow the manufacturer’s recommendations. Most bags can be washed, and if your sleeping bag is one of those, use warm water on a gentle cycle. You will probably have to use the spin cycle twice to get all of the excess water out.
One of the best ways to dry your sleeping bag is to unzip it, spread it out on the patio or clothesline and let it dry in the sun. Have fun camping.
Dear Heloise: Our Dusty was left as a tiny helpless kitten on my daughter’s porch, and of course, she took him in and gave him a good home. Just before she passed away, she gifted him to us, and now he is all we have of her. We adore him very much.
Readers, to see Dusty and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com.
Send a money-saving or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.