Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: If you use a laundromat, always use the bottom dryers. They are not used as often as the top dryers; therefore, there will be less lint in the filter, so your clothes will dry quicker.

When drying clothes at home, clean the filter halfway through the drying process so your clothes will dry faster. And always clean the filter after each load so it will be ready to go for the next load. A clean filter saves on electricity and speeds up the drying time.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.