Heloise: Indeed, check washing is a real problem. It occurred in our area after postal carriers were robbed of the keys they use to access the drop boxes. It was reported that almost all the drop boxes use the same lock. There are other issues also, both fiscal and administrative, that are contributing to the decline of check acceptance, especially by smaller retailers.

First, it can’t be determined at the time of checkout if the customer’s account contains the funds to cover the amount of the purchase. If it doesn’t, the retailer suffers a financial loss and may be assessed a fee by its own bank. Second, if the checks have to be endorsed and deposited in the bank, this becomes a time-consuming activity for the retailer, and then the retailer has to wait for the check to clear before the funds are received. A less serious issue is the time it takes to check out when a check is used. The use of a credit or debit card more or less eliminates these possible problems.

