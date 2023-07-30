Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I would like to respond to relatives who are upset when they are not thanked for giving children/teens gifts. Just tell them how you feel. When I was growing up, my grandmother was a loving but stern influence in my life and I now appreciate all the lessons she taught me. She always gifted us $20 each birthday in brand-new, crisp $1 bills that she specially requested at the bank.

I clearly remember one time when my sister and I as teenagers had gotten lazy about writing her thank-you cards. She sat us down and let us know that when someone gives you a gift, you hurt their feelings by not thanking them or sending a card. We were of course embarrassed, but it was an amazing lesson to learn.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.