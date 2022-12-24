Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: When my mother died, I took on the task of scanning her pictures into my computer. There were photos that went back over 80 years.

As I scanned each one, I named it with the date and a short description. For instance, the descriptions would read “1945-12-25 Christmas” or “1998-03-12 Kyle’s birthday.” I made a folder for each decade and stored the photos in their appropriate folders.

