The unprovoked war in Ukraine has had exactly the opposite effect planned by Donald Trump’s “smart” buddy, Vladimir Putin.
Putin has two goals: to rebuild the former Soviet Union back into a dictatorship that he can manage and, apparently, to destroy Europe as a democratic collection of free and independent nations.
He also expected to walk right over the people of Ukraine, telling his troops that they would be welcomed as liberators freeing their nation from its “Nazi” leaders.
A free nation led by a Jewish president, the opposite of a Nazi, who is doing a courageous job of leading Ukraine, which Putin is trying to destroy, as he, wearing a suit and cufflinks, sits in a palatial Kremlin office while Ukraine’s president, attired in combat gear, is out leading his people.
Putin’s pilots also bombed a memorial to Jews murdered by Hitler during World War II and have been bombing and rocketing civilians trying to escape his murderous war. What the hell kind of person is he?
Ukraine President Zelensky, a former comedian, reminds me of Ronald Reagan, who was dismissed as a B movie actor by people who didn’t know much about him.
But he was smart and dedicated enough to dissolve the former Soviet Union. Which, unfortunately, regressed to what it has always been, a totalitarian dictatorship.
Sadly, this man our former president admires so much will go down in history alongside Adolf Hitler, Josef Stalin and other murdering thugs.
What I cannot understand is why Putin seems hellbent on destroying the nation he is trying to conquer, as he murders civilians and their children, bombs hospitals and locks up his own people as they attempt to protest his action.
No more gas cars?
As regular readers know, I like electric cars. What I do not understand is Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order that no more new gasoline or diesel vehicles may be sold in California after 2035. It makes absolutely no sense.
I believe that if anyone (including auto manufacturers) really took this idea seriously, someone would have filed a lawsuit or introduced legislation to negate this goofy idea.
The main reason is that it is probably illegal. If it was proposed for the entire nation, it might have a chance. But not for just one state.
I understand the gov’s serious interest in clean air. As someone who was around before this state began its effort to clean up the air, I agree with the idea. You had to be around back in those days to understand what I’m talking about.
I recalling riding an Antelope Valley High School bus on winter mornings and looking back from the area of the north wye at Santa Fe trains heading east across the desert trailing big plumes of oily smoke.
The train thing was eliminated when the railroads changed from steam locomotives to much cleaner diesels in the 1950s.
For a young railroad buff, watching a train headed by one or more steam engines roaring out of Mojave up the Hill to Tehachapi was something to see.
Unfortunately that smoke left an oily black film on everything it touched, including our lungs.
Electric vehicles are arriving much faster than anyone ever thought, potentially making the governor’s deadline redundant.
Putin helping
Ironically, that effort is being energized by Mr. Putin, whose horrible war has jacked up oil prices significantly.
Yes, I understand that electricity (and batteries) must come from somewhere, but as with every new technology, that is happening at an admirable pace.
Gasoline-powered vehicles will always be around, more and more as antiques.
In addition to trains and planes, I like looking at and driving old cars.
But I also enjoy the progress that has evolved over the years in the many vehicles I have driven, from an MG-TD to an Abrams Main Battle Tank.
There was a time when the first thing many drivers did in the morning was spending time making sure their car would be able to take them to work.
Unless you drive a junker or a carefully maintained classic car, today you just turn the key or push a button, and, some day soon, will tell the car to go. And it will, while you sit back and make sure it is aimed in the right direction.
Exporting oil
Back to Putin. Petroleum is Russia’s largest, and pretty much its only export. Thanks to increases in fuel efficiency we use less of it every year even without the growing availability of electric vehicles.
I read everyday about the number of people whose commute to work has become from the bedroom to the home office rather than in hours wasted in heavy, slow moving and smoggy traffic.
Petroleum is Kern County’s largest product which means that county officials need to quit whining about its future and start beefing up efforts to attract other sources of jobs, income, and tax revenues. A day will come when most of those service stations on Sierra Highway will disappear.
One effect of that could be an increase in tourists who will be able to travel more because it will cost less.
I have a niece who is a registered nurse who spends several hours on the phone every day checking up on patients from wherever she happens to be. At home or at the home of her fiancé in Pennsylvania, or from an airport waiting room.
She is one of millions who now are working from home rather than wasting time commuting.
Last column
This is my last “Kern County Report.” At 86, I am running out if things to say.
This ends a career that began in 1945 when I began writing a kiddie column.
I have enjoyed all these years of writing and interacting with readers and the people I have written about. I plan to continue being involved in my community.
Thanks to all my readers and the folks at the Antelope Valley Press.
