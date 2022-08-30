Dear Annie: I love reading your advice.
About 20 years ago, my mother-in-law became addicted to drugs, both prescription and illegal, as a way to deal with unresolved childhood trauma. As a result, her marriage to my father-in-law fell apart, and, while not legally divorced, they haven’t spoken to each other in over a decade.
During this time, she has bounced around from one residence to another.
She steals and is always drunk or high. Her own mother begged us to take her in when we were newlyweds, 17 years ago, because she was stealing all of her prescription medication.
She has visited us a few times a year during our marriage, and we’ve been very clear with drawing boundaries about her behavior when she is around our children.
Her last visit, however, was the visit from hell. We ended up searching her room for drugs, and she ruined my daughter’s baptism.
She has once again been asked to leave someone’s house and is now staying “for a month or so” with her sister, who we care deeply about and is not in good health.
So the question is, what do you do with an elderly drug addict who has absolutely no money (she blows every dime on drugs) of her own? Living with us would be detrimental, but I can’t live with her being homeless on my conscience either.
Thank you for any advice you can give.
— Daughter-In-law on Drug Duty
Dear Daughter-in-law on Drug Duty: Your mother-in-law is very, very sick and needs help. But neither you nor anyone in your family is a trained professional who can help her. Seek out help advice from professional treatment centers. Where she needs to live is not on the streets but in a rehabilitation center until she cleans up and gets help. I would also encourage you and your husband to attend Al-Anon meetings so that you can better understand the nature of her disease.
