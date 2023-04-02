Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: As a child, it was obvious that I needed braces to correct an overbite and crowding of the teeth. Kids made fun of me all the time, and I became severely depressed. My mother was a cold person, and I didn’t have a positive relationship with my stepfather or stepsister.

In my 30s, after counseling, I finally had braces put on my teeth. I’m now in my late 60s, and my dentist explained that the problems I am now experiencing are because the pockets created when moving teeth do not completely fill in when you’re older.

