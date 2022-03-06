I have lived through innumerable wars in my 86 years, and what is happening in Ukraine has hit me harder than any of them.
I realized this while watching Ukrainians being interviewed on CNN last week right after the illegal invasion of their nation began.
Women and their children were sheltering in subways to avoid being killed by bombs and rockets fired by Russians in a city a lot like many of ours and on people like us.
What was so stunning was that the people and the scenes could have been in any large city in this country.
Not in some far-off jungle or village, but in a modern American city.
The women looked and spoke like neighbors and the subways looked like those we have ridden in DC, London or Paris. They are intelligent, sophisticated people who suddenly find themselves being murdered by a man who wants to annex their country into his country.
These people were sheltering in subways while their husbands were out fighting a very real and deadly enemy led by a former KGB thug.
Even a former Ukrainian president showed up in his body armor with a weapon to fight the intruders.
Praise from Trump
And as a former American president called his friend the Russian thug a very “smart” guy and American politicians and leaders “dumb,” some other dimwit said our current president should be fighting Mexicans on our border rather than protecting people being murdered in Europe.
Donald Trump’s praise came into question when his buddy learned that his goal of moving Ukraine away from Europe backfired, when Europeans (and most of the free world) came together to oppose Russian President Vladimir Putin.
That “very smart guy” apparently miscalculated his attack, sending shoddy equipment and soldiers who had not been told they were going to war, to face some of the bravest people on the planet.
Ukraine troops and ordinary people have slowed the Russians to the extent that they have left their dead among vehicles blasted by the defenders.
Dead whose cremated remains will be arriving home soon to shocked and saddened families.
As this is written Russian troops face deadly urban warfare against a population that knows every nook and cranny of their cities in battles in which tanks are useless against rifles and homemade Molotov cocktails. One elderly Ukrainian woman said she learned how to make Molotov cocktails “from Google,” using bottles collected and donated by neighbors.
Economy destroyed
The Russian economy has been destroyed by the efforts of President Joe Biden, who has worked with his European allies to sanction Russia. Even Switzerland, which has always remained neutral, joined in the effort.
Putin quickly became the most hated person on the planet and his nation despised.
Some “smart guy.”
In the wars I’ve lived through (and, unlike Trump, served in the military), regardless of who was president, parties stood together to present a united front to our enemies.
Not this time. Our GOP congressman’s response to the president’s State of the Union address didn’t even mention the war.
What is worse is that what some in the GOP are saying reveals their ignorance of what is happening while blaming our current president for the invasion. Like the Chinese, who will never knowingly ever get a penny from me again.
That is not the sort of message you want to send to a thug like Putin.
I guess I’m spoiled. The lawmakers and presidents with whom I served were veterans, one of whom served in combat.
That was back in the days when lawmakers were adults who knew how to disagree on issues and live and work and play together, oppose communism, answer the call when it came.
Putin
Putin’s career has been built in recent years on starting wars, which is what he is doing now, even though a majority of Russians, especially the young, oppose his invasion of Ukraine.
He is also committing war crime for which he and his nation must one day be held accountable.
Putin ordered members of Ukraine’s army to surrender or he would kill their families, and is using a cruel thermobaric rocket launcher whose pressure waves can suck all the oxygen from their victim’s lungs, which he has previously deployed in Afghanistan, Chechnya, Iraq, and Syria. There is international opposition to use of this cruel device.
This sorry situation also tells us all we need to know about Putin, and what Trump said about his buddy tells us all we need to know about Trump.
When this is over, the people of Ukraine will face spending billions repairing the damage resulting from Putin’s invasion, money that could go to more important things. It would be great if Russia is required to pay for what their little “czar” has wrought.
So, why has Putin invaded Ukraine? He apparently doesn’t want it to be like Europe and the rest of the free world as opposed to the tyranny ruled by one vicious little man.
Let us pray that the people of Russia rise up and dump this murderer.
Term limits
Voters this year will face a measure to limit Kern County supervisors to two terms (eight years).
I think that’s a good idea. The position is not supposed to be a career.
Local Boards are a great stepping stone to higher office for talented officeholders who can rise from serving on a City Council, school Board, or Board of supervisors to the state legislature or US Congress.
