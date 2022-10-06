Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: My mom, who passed, in February, at age 97, was an avid reader of yours through the years. If we had a stain, watermark or any other common problem, she had the answer. I recently read two ideas from readers. One was about a remote doorbell used for her elderly parent.  I have an even better suggestion. My mom always had her walker with her. We had a very large house, and her quarters were separate from ours. I purchased a remote doorbell with two receivers. One was in the kitchen, and one was in our bedroom. I attached the doorbell button to her walker with velcro, so if she ever needed me for any reason, the button was right within reach.

The second hint is in response to the lady who saves water from her shower while the water warms up. We have a dehumidifier in our basement that produces gallons of water every week. We dump water from the dehumidifier into a 33-gallon garbage can, and when it is time to water the plants outside, I have plenty to go around. I have also inserted a small pump into the bottom of the trash can and  attached a hose. That works great, too, but my watering cans fit nicely into the large trash can when I need to fill or refill them.

