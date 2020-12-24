Christmas has a way of shaking a lifetime of memories out of your holiday head.
As a boy, my favorite day on the calendar was Christmas, and I had to learn about how slow time goes by when you have no accelerator.
My family always had a Christmas tree, and I was impatient at the long time it took to decorate it. My two sisters would reprimand me for throwing handfuls of tinsel at the tree instead of hanging each sparkling string one by one.
One year we drove into the Owyhee Mountains, not far from our mini ranch in southwestern Idaho, in search of a yuletide tree. We were wandering around for a tiring half a day before we cut down a beauty. It was legal. The next year we retreated to buying from a commercial lot.
In our little red school house, each year we staged a Christmas play. I never got to play the starring role of Santa. My friend Jimmy wore the extra pounds that were necessary for the part. I was always stage cast with a minor role as one of the helpers for Mr. Claus.
Years later, I was honored, twice, to serve as Santa in the Lancaster Christmas parade. I was granted the power in my arm, which became a magic wand capable of lighting up the faces of hundreds of children with each friendly wave.
In spite of the fact that we were in the Great Depression, each year my family was able to provide well-received gifts for everyone, including the time when I found my first bicycle in the kitchen.
Newspaper columnists usually have widely varied opinions on various issues, but today, Monday, I found that columnist Bob Greene wrote a holiday piece on Judy Garland’s “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” which has words that are very appropriate today as we anxiously ease our way through the scary pandemic.
He wrote: “She was singing on the set of a motion picture that was being produced in war time. She could have had no idea that her words would carry such a present-tense power more than 25 years later.
“The movie wasn’t about war — it was a musical about a Midwestern family, set in the early 1900s. The film, “Meet Me in St. Louis,” was released in 1944 and its star, Judy Garland, sang the words to Margaret O’Brien, who was playing her little sister.
“It was exactly what Americans, weary from the years of World War II, needed to hear; those years of hope — the promise that in the next year all, at last, would be well.
“The song, written by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane, reached inside listeners like an electrical jolt to their hearts. The soldiers and their families had been apart for holiday after holiday.”
He and I, in my column published on Dec. 5, quoted the hopeful sentiments in the song for the coming year:
“Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Let your heart be light
From now on
Our troubles will be out of sight
“Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Make the yuletide gay
From now on
Our troubles will be miles away.”
