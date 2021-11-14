On the road, the real thing is always better than television
Cable news shows are unwatchable.
I know I say this every time I travel and see snippets of the shows either in motel rooms or at the homes of friends, but it just keeps getting worse.
When you see something only occasionally, you notice the changes much more starkly than when you see them every day.
It was bad enough when I quit TV five years ago, but Lord help us, they are horrific now. They target their content to what the most extreme partisans want to hear, lest those partisans tune out to find what they want to hear on another channel.
–––
The good news is this road trip has been devoted not to television but to history — my own and the nation’s.
Driving back from New York, I stopped to catch up with college friends in the DC suburbs of Maryland and Virginia.
One of them told of visiting the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, site of the 1965 “Bloody Sunday” civil rights march.
The next day, heading west, I decided to take a detour and head down to Alabama to see for myself.
It is one thing to read about places or see them on television, and quite another to see them in person.
The Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma certainly fits that description. I drove down the backroads from Birmingham to Selma, and then, ironically, my GPS went out when I arrived in Selma.
It is not a big town (population about 18,000), so I decided just to keep driving through town to see if I could find the bridge.
There it was. Looming in the distance. I parked a block away and walked to the bridge, imagining how it looked on March 7, 1965, and what it must have been like for the civil rights marchers to walk onto it and face the mass of police and state troopers determined to stop them from marching to Montgomery.
There is a little plaza to the left, with a plaque commemorating the event, and on the right is the local newspaper.
The march that day ended with demonstrators, including the late John Lewis, being beaten. But the television footage of the attack made clear to the rest of the nation, and the tide turned against the segregationists.
Two weeks later, the march was carried out, and five months later, Congress passed the Civil Rights Act of 1965.
The bridge was built in 1940 and named for Confederate Gen. and Ku Klux Klan leader Edmund Wilson Pettus.
There have been calls to change the name of the bridge, but John Lewis disagreed, saying:
“Keeping the name of the bridge is not an endorsement of the man who bears its name but rather an acknowledgement that the name of the bridge today is synonymous with the Voting Rights Movement which changed the face of this nation and the world.”
Amen.
–––
After driving across Mississippi and Louisiana for the first time, I stayed the night in Dallas and went down to 411 Elm St., the former Texas School Book Depository.
It was a Friday in November, just like in 1963, when Lee Harvey Oswald shot President John F. Kennedy from the sixth-floor window.
As others have said, it is remarkable how close everything is. The underpass and the grassy knoll look far away on TV or in photos, but very close to the building in person.
It was easy to see that Oswald’s shot from the window was not a great feat of marksmanship at that distance.
That was all it took for a pathetic loser to change the course of history.
–––
Getting back to national media distortion, across the South I saw zero Confederate flags on the back of pickup trucks (or anywhere else, for that matter).
I saw one “F Joe Biden” sign, and that was in Pennsylvania.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.