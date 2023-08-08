Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: So I have one for you. I was out of town working, and when I got home, my wife was gone. We were having some marriage problems but were supposed to see a therapist after I returned home. I’ll say it again: When I did get home, she was gone.

She packed her stuff and left me and our dog all alone. I tried to call and text with no answer. I’m left in the dark trying to find out where everything went wrong. I have started therapy by myself to try to figure things out. Please help with some advice.

