Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I have a complicated relationship with my siblings. I’m the youngest of four. Now, in my late 40s, I don’t speak to any of my siblings or their kids. It’s like I’m an only child and they don’t exist. My dad has passed, and I’m close to my mother, and there’s always been jealousy due to that. Jealousy growing up, jealousy with my children being spoiled over theirs, and I understand that. But that’s not why I don’t speak to them. I don’t speak to them because they all talk smack about each other and do nothing but lie about each other.

I stepped away from that toxic crap many years ago. I don’t have social media, but between us four, we do have mutual friends and aunts and uncles and cousins. And they still talk trash and make up lies about me like they saw me last week when I have not seen them in years. I don’t know anything about them or my nieces or nephews because I don’t care, and I also don’t bring them up in conversation.

