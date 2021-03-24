When the centerpiece is a gorgeously marbled ham, your Easter menu is just a few sides short of an amazing feast. Cheddar-topped scalloped potatoes, lemony carrots and snap peas complement the main and the whole colorful spread is an ode to joy.
Honey-glazed spiral ham
Active Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 2 hours, 5 minutes, plus cooling
Serves: 10 to 12
Ingredients
1/2 cup clover or orange-blossom honey
1 tablespoon finely grated orange zest, plus 2 tablespoons fresh juice
1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
Freshly ground pepper
1 smoked bone-in spiral half ham (about 8 pounds; try D’Artagnan Berkshire Pork’s for a special occasion)
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 325 F with a rack in lower third. Stir together honey, orange zest and juice, ginger, cloves and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Wrap ham, fat-cap-side up, tightly in parchment-lined foil. Place on a rimmed baking sheet or in a small roasting pan.
2. Bake 1 hour. Unwrap, leaving foil under ham to catch juices. Brush with some of the glaze; continue baking, uncovered, basting with more glaze every 15 minutes, until heated through, 45 minutes to 1 hour more. Brush with remaining glaze; let cool slightly. Serve warm.
To store leftovers, remove the bone (reserve it for soup) and place the meat and baking juices in an airtight container. Refrigerate for up to five days, or freeze for up to three months.
White cheddar scalloped potatoes
Active Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 2 hours, 20 minutes, plus cooling
Serves: 10 to 12
Ingredients
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more, softened, for dish
8 ounces shallots (about 4), thinly sliced (1 1/3 cups)
1 clove garlic, minced
2 thyme sprigs, plus 1 teaspoon leaves
2 1/2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/8-inch-thick rounds
2 cups whole milk
1 cup heavy cream
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
5 ounces sharp white cheddar, grated (about 1 1/2 cups)
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 325 F with a rack in lower third. Brush a 2- to 2 1/2-quart baking dish with butter. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add shallots, garlic and thyme sprigs; cook, stirring occasionally, until shallots are beginning to turn golden, 5 to 7 minutes (if they brown quickly, reduce heat). Stir in potatoes, milk, cream and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until potatoes are easily pierced with the tip of a knife, about 3 minutes. Remove and discard thyme.
2. Using a slotted spoon, transfer one-third of potato mixture to prepared dish. Season with salt and pepper; sprinkle with one-third of cheese. Repeat layering once more; top with remaining potato mixture and season. Cut remaining 2 tablespoons butter into cubes; sprinkle over top. Carefully pour liquid from pan over top. Scatter on remaining cheese, thyme leaves and more pepper. Transfer dish to a parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet.
3. Bake until bubbly, 1 hour, 20 minutes to 1 1/2 hours. Let cool at least 20 minutes (so cream mixture can be fully absorbed), loosely tented with foil, before serving.
Quick carrots and snap peas with lemony mustard dressing
Active Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
Serves: 10 to 12
Ingredients
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest, plus 3 tablespoons fresh juice
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 1/2 pounds carrots, peeled and cut on the bias into 1/4-inch-thick slices (4 1/2 cups)
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
12 ounces sugar snap peas, trimmed if stringy, halved on the bias
Directions
1. Whisk together mustard and lemon zest and juice. Season generously with salt and pepper and slowly whisk in oil.
2. Combine carrots, butter, 1/2 cup water and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt in a large straight-sided skillet or wide, shallow pot. Bring to a boil, then cover, reduce heat to medium and simmer 5 minutes. Uncover and cook, stirring occasionally, until carrots are just tender but holding their shape, 5 to 7 minutes more. Stir in snap peas and continue cooking just until peas have turned crisp-tender and bright green, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and carefully drain any liquid remaining in skillet; toss with half of mustard dressing and season to taste. Serve, with remaining dressing on the side.
