Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: We are well into summer, and as a retired horticulturalist, I discovered an amazing trick with tomatoes.

Instead of pulling the suckers off and throwing them away, I wait until they are about a foot-long and then cut them off just after the first leaf. Then, I stick them in water, and in about 10 hot summer days, you will have another well-rooted tomato for your garden.

Tags

