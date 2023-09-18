Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I read the letter from “Cat Lady,” whose mother-in-law brings unwelcome and ill-behaved dogs to her home. I agree that this is the husband’s discussion to have with his mother, but another solution occurred to me.

Maybe the daughter-in-law and son could hire a pet walker to come by the house when the mother-in-law brings her dogs. If the dog walker takes them out to wear them out a bit and then wipes their paws before they reenter the home, that could reduce the problem. I have several working friends who have hired capable pet helpers and have been pleased with the results.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.