Dear Heloise: I was reading your column about getting rid of stains in pots, and I was thinking about the easy way I do it. Before you go to sleep, fill the pot with pure hot water to the top and leave it overnight. The next day, you will see that there are no stains. Good luck.
Dear Heloise: I liked the suggestion in a recent column regarding listing names in one’s contact list. Another trick I use is to list my emergency numbers by putting an “a” before the contact name so that they appear at the top of my list, such as: “aEmergencyLinda.”
For the AOL folders I wish to access first, I precede the name with “aa” or “aaa.” That way, they appear first in the list of folders.
Dear Readers: If you live where there’s high humidity, it can make baking soda cake up after you open it, so here’s a solution. Repackage the baking soda in a clean, empty container, like one that once held Parmesan cheese. (This will have a shaker top, which makes it easier to use.)
Baking soda is a must-have item to have in your home. I have put together a six-page pamphlet detailing how to use baking soda to your advantage. To order a copy of this pamphlet, “Heloise’s Baking Soda Hints and Recipes,” go to www.heloise.com. You can also get this useful pamphlet by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
Solution for a sweaty drink
Dear Heloise: I use sandstone coasters in the living room, and mine were getting overloaded with condensation from my glasses of ice water. Then, I remembered the bowl carrier (looks like a potholder sewn into a bowl) that I had recently been given, and I tried putting it on the coaster to catch the excess water. What a difference.
Between the coaster and the holder, I no longer worry about water stains on the corner table. The washable bowl carrier dries quickly between uses, and the ladybug print on it adds a happy little note to the decor.
Dear Heloise: Here’s a picture of my beautiful rescue cat, Jackie. She has six toes on every foot.
Readers, to see Jackie and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com
Send a money-saving or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
