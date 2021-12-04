When all the leaves have fallen off your fruit trees, your trees are telling you that it is winter.
One good winter practice for your fruit trees is to spray your fruit trees with a dormant, horticultural or neem oil spray. Applying dormant or neem oil is a method of controlling insects and insect eggs that are hibernating. They may be hibernating on the branches or in the crevices of the bark on the truck to survive the winter. It can also control spores of many fungus pests.
Dormant oil is considered an organic pesticide that kills insects or insect eggs by suffocation. You may also find horticultural oil, which is also organic, but it is much thinner or in oil terms, lighter. Horticulture oil can work on insects if it is in direct contact with the insects. However, it can be quickly washed off the plant if it rains.
Once your fruit trees have lost all their leaves, it is time to spray your trees with dormant oil. Dormant oils kill eggs and adult insects. Spraying dormant oil can really reduce the number of pests in the spring. Common insects that we are trying to control include aphids, scale, spider mites and codling moth. The dormant oil may need to be reapplied if we have a wet winter. Be sure to read the label and apply as directed.
Most adult insects cannot survive cold winter temperatures unless they have developed a survival mechanism. The most common survival method is laying eggs that can survive the cold weather and hatch in spring when the temperature warms up. Each generation of adult insects will lay eggs and if the weather permits the eggs will hatch and the next generation begins. Eggs that are laid late in fall will not hatch due to the colder temperatures and will survive the winter. Other insects may survive winter as larva or pupae.
If your fruit trees or roses had a problem with a fungal disease such as mildew, rust, black spot, peach leaf curl or other fungal disease, you can also spray your trees and roses with a fungicide or with a sulfur mixture. Killing the spores this winter will lower the outbreak next spring.
If you had a serious problem with fungal diseases on your roses last summer, be sure to remove any dead leaves or decaying rose hips or fruit from your roses. Be sure to wait until late winter after your roses have lost most of their leaves. You may also want to remove any decorative bark or mulch around your roses; both can harbor spores of fungus. Hopefully this will reduce your insect problem next year.
A very common problem with fruit trees in the Antelope Valley is a disease called sunscald or sunburn, which occurs in winter. The trees freeze at night, then the sun shines on the trunk; the sunlight is also reflected off the light-colored soil. This quick change in temperature can shatter the cells in the plant causing serious damage.
Twig borers can attack these sunburn areas. Less sunburn means less chance of twig borers infesting your trees.
The best way to protect your fruit trees from sunburn is by painting the trunks. It is best to protect the truck of your fruit trees with a white, water-based latex paint, diluted with water. Dilute one part paint with one part water. Paint the trunk of the tree to about two feet above the ground.
Painting the trees does not protect your plants from rabbits. The rabbits can eat the bark off your fruit trees, especially apple trees. If they eat the bark off the trunk of the tree, it can girdle the tree, preventing the sugars in the plant from moving from the roots to the new leaves next spring. This can kill the tree.
If you have a few trees, making a 12-inch ring of chicken wire around the tree can prevent rabbits from reaching the trunk. If you have a backyard orchard, I use a four-inch flexible drainpipe. I cut the pipe as long as the tree needs, then I cut down one side allowing me to slide the pipe around the tree. This can prevent sunburn and rabbits. When the tree outgrows the pipe, the rabbits should not bother the trees. They will bother everything else.
