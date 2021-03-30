Dear Readers: If you are flying out of the country, you may be required to show a negative COVID test before you board the aircraft. As life begins to return to normal and travel restrictions lift and folks are traveling more, some airlines are offering COVID tests.
There are several regulations in play with these tests, each airline’s protocol is a bit different and, even though you are COVID-negative, you still must wear a mask at all times.
Your airport may offer testing as well; these tests are at the passenger’s expense. Contact your airline, medical professional or your airport’s website for more information.
— Heloise
Tech talk Tuesday
Dear Heloise: I’m so impatient. The rule for answering and responding to an email is to do it within 24 business hours.
With lots of us working from home these days, even answering a quick email on the weekend should not be a problem. I need to get my team on board.
— Shelly T. in Texas
Series: Electronic funds
Dear Readers: Let’s start a series on an electronic funds transfer and everything related. First up: the electronic funds transfer itself.
An EFT occurs when you send or receive money without the aid of bank personnel — that is to say, electronically. It also can be called an electronic check. EFTs are usually faster, and they use less paper than a traditional financial transaction.
Wire transfers, getting paid by direct deposit, using your credit or debit card to pay for goods and services, and even retrieving money from the automated teller are all considered electronic funds transfers.
Fees typically do not apply, except perhaps at the ATM. Next week: the Electronic Funds Transfer Act, also known as Regulation E.
— Heloise
Send a money-saving or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.