Dear Annie: I just read today’s “Second Chance Daughter” column about “putting away the bitterness, regret and anger of growing up with an abusive mom.” Her dad wasn’t much better; he deliberately never stepped forward to intervene on his daughter’s behalf.

My sister, brother and I never went to our father and told him about what was going on when he was away on his long-distance job as a sea captain. Before he was due to come home (only four times a year), my mother would admonish us to “make things nice for Daddy.” Of course we did. We loved our father, and we knew he loved us. I remember one time when he said, “You’re good kids.” Music to our souls. He spent a great amount of his “in port” and vacation time with us. He played with us and participated in activities with us, whereas our mother would sit in the car and read while we played at a park or ice-skated at a rink.

