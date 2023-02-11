Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: In reply to the reader who commented on the disposal of wipes, might I suggest, in the defense of our environment, that people do not buy new zip-close plastic bags for this purpose? Instead, I think of the many other containers that will already be set for trash. I am thinking of small containers with removable lids, such as coffee cans, potato chip cans, zip-close bags that come from the deli, newspaper bags or bread bags. These can be kept under the sink and resealed after wipes are put in them. Each one can hold many wipes before being thrown out. Please try to at least reduce the amount of plastic in our landfills.

 — Irene Hunter, via email

