Another year is about to end with no action on two Mojave transportation projects.
The pair were completion of the partially completed Mojave bus terminal, and paving of a 1.7-mile section of Holt Road between Camelot Boulevard and Silver Queen Road.
The bus terminal is aimed at concentrating the 50 daily buses that visit Mojave into one location, removing it from Carl’s Jr. restaurant on Sierra Highway.
It is several blocks from the café, at the foot of the Oak Creek Road overpass on K Street.
Paving and concrete work on the facility was completed some time ago.
The final phase, if ever completed, includes a shelter for passengers waiting for buses, and a building for servicing buses and a room for drivers. The buses are now serviced in Bakersfield.
Currently, passengers must wait outside on the restaurant’s property, which creates problems for them and for the business.
Location ironic
The location of the overpass is something of an irony.
That structure was constructed in a fairly short time by the County Road Department during the early months of former county supervisor Steve Perez’s first term.
It was needed because drivers faced lengthy delays waiting for some 40 trains and local switching every day, which also backed up traffic on Sierra Highway and delayed emergency responders.
Perez worked closely with county officials to complete the bridge in record time, fulfilling a promise to voters.
Which is pretty much the opposite of the bus terminal’s history.
Holt Road
The 1.7-mile length of Holt Road south of Camelot Boulevard is part of a street called Goldtown Road until recently.
It was changed to Holt because it is an extension of that street south of Camelot Boulevard.
Goldtown is the name of what was a small village, also called Reefer City, at the foot of Soledad Mountain, which rises above the desert southwest of Mojave and became valuable when gold and silver were discovered in the late 1890s.
Over the years the principal mines (and the mountain) have been called Silver Queen and Golden Queen.
Most of the mountain is owned by Soledad Mountain Mining, which uses the latest technology to mine gold, silver, and aggregate, the latter used to make concrete.
The road is traveled by residents of the Tehachapi area, mine employees, and others, who work and shop in Lancaster, Palmdale, and points south.
Valuable detour
It offers a valuable detour to avoid traffic through Mojave that can be backed up by three traffic signals. It’s especially valuable when traffic from Interstate 5 over the Ridge Route is diverted through Mojave and Tehachapi due to weather or major traffic collisions.
Efforts by the Mojave Chamber of Commerce to pave the short stretch of the road have been underway for several years.
Perhaps the coming year’s election will spur completion of these two necessary traffic improvements.
Trains vs. planes
Airlines in Europe that fly short intercity services are eliminating flights on routes served by trains where the trains are faster, point to point, than the planes.
They have found that on routes on which the trains take three hours or less to cover the same route, people opt for the trains over the planes.
Reasons that might not work in America these days include the lack of high-speed train service in most of this country, except for the northeast corridor between Washington and Boston.
One way it might work here is the fact that most airports are out in the boondocks while train stations are in city centers.
Shorter trips
Washington-New York is one example. When I lived back there and had to travel between those two cities, I opted for the train.
After arriving in New York, I could often walk to my appointment a few blocks from the train station. While the planes flew between airports quicker than the train, passengers in NYC faced a long bus ride to and from downtown which lengthened total travel time between the two cities.
Washington’s train station is next to the Capitol, and the Big Apple station is in the middle of Manhattan.
When I pointed this out to my brother Mike, who always flew, he changed his travel plans after one trip.
The other advantage of the trains that you can get up and walk around, grab a snack in the café car, and carry on luggage to avoid checking it.
Rest rooms are bigger on trains than the phone booth-size loos on airplanes, and trains are usually quieter.
When the high-speed trains system quietly and steadily being completed in the San Joaquin Valley opens for service, the first stage of a much larger system, trains will become more competitive.
Eliminating delays
Completion of the first stage, from Bakersfield to Merced, will significantly speed up the trip through the Valley because the tracks will eliminate grade crossings and freight trains, both of which currently slow passenger trains.
The current San Joaquin trains use BNSF freight tracks, which have many grade crossings for highway traffic and lots of freight trains that will be eliminated by the new line.
Trains are also able to travel faster during the Valley’s deadly winter fog. I grew up in that crud, which was killing my dad, which is why we moved to Mojave in 1948.
As the bridges and right-of-way for the trains are being built, efforts are underway to connect other lines to the new system to expand service in the state including a connection from Palmdale to another high-speed line from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, and from Merced to the coast.
