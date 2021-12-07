T
he first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant known as Omicron in the United States was reported, on Wednesday. The first case in our country showed up in San Francisco.
According to the public health report, the person is a traveler who recently returned from South Africa on Nov. 22. The person is reported to have mild symptoms that are improving while self-quarantining.
A few days later, the Omicron variant was detected in four other states — New York, Minnesota, Colorado and Nebraska. Los Angeles County confirmed its first case of a resident who likely contracted the virus during a trip to South Africa, the month before.
The new variant was known to be classified as a new Variant of Concern by the World Health Organization on Nov. 26. To distinguish it from other variants, it was named after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet on Nov. 30. There are still a lot of unknowns about this new variant, including its transmissibility, severity of illness, and how it responds to vaccines, but here’s what the California Department of Public Health knows:
New variants will continue to evolve as long as there are large proportions of unvaccinated people.
This new variant has many mutations in important areas of the virus that impact infectiousness and the ability for immune systems to protect from infection. Some of the mutations are concerning to scientists because they are very different from other variants preciously detected, and some are similar.
It is not known if this new variant causes more severe COVID-19 illness than other variants or how it might impact response to treatment.
The scientists are hyper-alert in monitoring, genome sequencing and detecting variants. Public and private partnerships are working together to protect the public. Access to vaccination and testing is a lot easier than ever before and booster eligibility is expanded for additional protection. While we are blessed to have these many levels of protection, we can individually help slow the spread of COVID-19 and all its variants. There are four specific actions we can do per CDPH recommendations:
• Get vaccinated to protect you and those you love.
• Wear masks in indoor public places regardless of vaccination status.
• Get tested immediately, if symptomatic.
• Stay home if you are feeling sick.
If you are traveling this holidays and returning from a country of concern, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends testing within three to five days after arrival, quarantine for seven days, and test if COVID-19 symptoms develop. And if you are up and about doing your Christmas shopping, wear a well-fitting mask and avoid poorly ventilated crowded spaces. Be diligent is practicing hand hygiene and physical distancing.
While the Omicron variant is getting the global attention, the Delta variant continues to be causing most of the current surge of infection. What we know is that the current vaccine available helps protect us from the Delta variant. It is not 100% protective, but wearing face coverings is additional protection. I got myself a reindeer and a Santa graphic mask for the season.
Happy safe holidays one and all!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.