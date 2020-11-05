If you checked out every page of a modern dictionary, I’m sure you couldn’t find a worse title for a television mystery series.
“The Undoing” could not have unwrapped a more plodding plot line — stumbling after the questionable title — but I’m severely hooked on the HBO Max six-part series that’s been arriving on Sunday evenings.
Starring Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant and Donald Sutherland, working from a deft script written by David E. Kelley, the show manages to trap our imagination as we try to guess the next change in direction, from scene to scene.
The costume for Matilda De Angelis, the murder victim, was inexpensive, since she shows up in the nude, totally, in her first entrance.
Kidman plays Grace, a New York City therapist, who is married to Grant’s character, Jonathon, who is a physician.
In a major early scene, the city’s extraordinarily wealthy supporters attend an auction where opening bids can start in the thousand dollar realm to raise money for their expensive school.
The first mystery occurs when Jonathan claims he has a doctors’ conference in Cleveland but after the murder occurs, Grace can’t track him down. He later is seriously considered as the probable murderer, which he denies, but admits to having been involved in an affair.
There are four more episodes to encircle our brains with additional surprises. I’m curious why the producers couldn’t come up with a better title … but perhaps we’ll find out.
Kidman, 53, has appeared in dozens of characters in a long list of shows. She looks more like a 20-year-old in her latest production.
Grant is 60 but shows his age in “The Undoing.”
Kidman was born in Honolulu to Australian parents. She was first married to Tom Cruise and later to Keith Urban.
She was raised in Sydney and launched her acting career as a teenager.
In Australia, she starred in the 1983 films “Bush Christmas” and “BMX Bandits.” Her breakthrough came in 1989 with the thriller, “Dead Calm” and in 1990 she made her Hollywood debut in “Days of Thunder,” opposite Tom Cruise. In “The Undoing,” she always appears in an overflow of garments.
Recently she starred in another HBO drama series “Big Little Lies.”
Grant’s films have grossed a total of nearly $3 billion worldwide from 29 theatrical releases.
I have a suspect in mind for the killer in “The Undoing,” but I’m always wrong in my stupid guesses.
