Free water from the sky is always welcome. However, this year we are starting out with more than normal.
This can cause some problems in our garden, now, and later this year.
The most obvious problem is weeds. The hills are turning green and if you are like me, I already have weeds growing in my landscape.
A lot of weed seeds that have been dormant for many years due to the drought are germinating, then the natural cycle will begin. With more weeds come more insects that eat the weeds, followed by insects that eat the insects, followed by the reptiles, birds and animals that eat the insects and weeds.
So I see in the future there will be more insects, more mice, more gophers, more squirrels and more snakes, this summer.
One of the biggest concerns is standing water. If your plants are standing in water for a long period of time, they can die.
Plant roots need oxygen to grow and if the soil is depleted of oxygen due to saturated soil and standing water, it can become deadly.
If the water stands next to the trunk of the tree, it can lead to several pythium and phytophthora diseases, better known as root rots, crown rots or wilts. This is true for many plants, but especially fruit trees and roses.
These diseases can be very difficult to identify because the roots are dead or damaged, then, later this spring, the plants look like they need water because they are wilting.
However, if you water them, you can continue to rot the root even more. The rot is due to fungus, which is caused by excess water. It attacks the tree roots or trunk and kills the plant. A few trees will probably get a disease called anthracnose, which will cause the leaves, buds and shoots to turn brown. Later this spring and summer, many of our plants are going to show more fungus and bacterial disease.
If it continues to rain while our plants bloom, the flowers can rot. For ornamental plants, that is discouraging, however, for fruit trees, that means your fruit production can be drastically reduced.
With all the rainfall, your soil will be leached of all the water-soluble nutrients, especially nitrogen. Most of your trees, shrubs and lawns are going to need a good dose of nitrogen fertilizer. I would apply the nitrogen in small amounts during the growing season. If you apply a lot of nitrogen early in spring, you can increase the chance of fungal diseases and even more weeds.
There is not much we can do about the rain except enjoy it and hope it fills back our dams and water supplies. However, you may want to make sure that you prevent standing water around your plants.
If the water disappears into your soil within a day or two of the last rain, I would not be too concerned. But if the water is still there after three or four days, you may want to pump, bail or remove the water some distance from around your plants.
Don’t forget about potted plants that are sitting in saucers. Be sure to empty the water from the saucers.
