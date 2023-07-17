Hints from Heloise

Dear Annie: I used to be in a battle with my husband because he insisted on sleeping with our dog and cat. We had a Jack Russell terrier that used to sleep in bed with us, plus the cat.

While that was fine before we had our oldest daughter, afterward it was not OK. I allowed the dog and cat in our bed for a month after moving our daughter to her crib in her room right next to ours. What would happen, though, is that any time the dog would lick her paws or shake, I’d jump awake thinking the baby woke up. Same thing with the cat; as she’d jump on or off the bed, it would scare me awake. I couldn’t get any sleep.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.