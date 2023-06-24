Continuing from last week with common tomato problems, after cracking, it always seems the problem is how to control tomato hornworms.
They seem to magically appear on your tomatoes. They eat the leaves and fruit and are almost impossible to find. I see adult moths more often. The adult tomato hornworm moths are often called sphinx, hawk or hummingbird moths. The wingspan of the moth may be the size of the palm of your hand. The moth is gray-brown and has five pairs of orangish spots along the abdomen.
The tomato hornworm may have come to your garden as an adult after dark. You can find the adult moths on the sides of buildings, attracted by outdoor lights. They are much larger than any other moths.
The adults lay eggs on the undersides of leaves. It is difficult to see these round pale green eggs. They take about five days to hatch and become caterpillars. The caterpillars will eat and grow, eat and grow, reaching full size in three to four weeks.
The caterpillar then crawls down into the soil to pupate or make a cocoon. This is where the caterpillars change into the adult form — the moth. It can take about three weeks for the tomato hornworm to emerge as an adult moth. There can be up to four generations a year.
Over the winter the tomato hornworms survive as pupae, living in the cocoon just underground in your garden or landscape. When the temperature warms up, the tomato hornworm also awakes and emerges from the ground. If you have been raising tomatoes for a while and have had tomato hornworms in the past, your first hornworms are coming from the cocoons sleeping in the soil. If you have not had them, the moths are flying in from somewhere else.
One of the best controls for them is rototilling. Rototill your garden in fall; in spring rototill, before you plant your garden. When you rototill the garden soil, you can destroy the cocoons. The cocoon is the form in which the tomato hornworms overwinter, so they can survive the winter cold.
There are several other methods used for controlling tomato hornworms. You can try a bug light or light trap to kill the moths. They are attracted to the light.
However, do not place the trap in your vegetable garden; place the light as far away from the garden as possible. Since the light attracts moths you do not want to attract them to the garden, but away from the garden. Light traps have only some limited success and do not control the caterpillars if they are already in your garden.
I use Bacillus thuringiensis to control hornworms. It is a bacterium and is considered an organic pesticide that kills caterpillars. It is safe for mammals; in fact, it will not even hurt most any other insects — it primarily kills caterpillars.
The caterpillars eat the leaves that have been dusted or sprayed with B.t. It is a good control for any caterpillars attacking your garden, like cutworms and grape leaf skeletonizers. It will not kill earthworms; they are not caterpillars.
Another natural control method is the use of trichogramma wasps. They are available through mail order. The wasps, which are very small, lay eggs on the worms. The eggs hatch and the young wasps eat the hornworm from the inside. If you plan to use parasitic wasps to control hornworms, then do not spray with B.t. B.t. will not directly hurt the wasps, but you are killing their food source.
There are chemical pesticides that will work; they are also best when the worms are small. Always read the label to see if the pesticide will control hornworms, that it can be used on tomatoes, how to apply it and when to apply it. That goes for traditional, botanical or organic pesticides.
