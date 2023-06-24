Neal Weisenberger

Continuing from last week with common tomato problems, after cracking, it always seems the problem is how to control tomato hornworms.

They seem to magically appear on your tomatoes. They eat the leaves and fruit and are almost impossible to find. I see adult moths more often. The adult tomato hornworm moths are often called sphinx, hawk or hummingbird moths. The wingspan of the moth may be the size of the palm of your hand. The moth is gray-brown and has five pairs of orangish spots along the abdomen.

