F. Scott Fitzgerald’s comment that “… the very rich … are different than you and me” came to mind when I read that the former president of the United States illegally disposed of government documents by dumping them in White House toilets.
Which plugged them up, as most people, including me, have always understood, including the few times I used White House commodes, which, during the Reagan administration, were in bathrooms decorated with colorful wallpaper.
Plumbers tell us that the only things that should be placed in commodes are bodily fluids and toilet paper. Period.
Back in the ’40s and ’50s my dad had two Shell service stations in Mojave, one at the South Wye where McDonalds is now and the other at the location of a new Flame Broiler cafe at Cerro Gordo and Sierra Highway.
Cleaning toilets
The only thing I disliked about working in the stations was cleaning the loos. It was amazing what people will put in commodes even if they are not presidents.
Sad to say, the women’s potties were the worst, even though separate containers were available for sanitary napkins along with signs asking the ladies to use them. Which most of them did.
I also learned that many people driving expensive cars for some reason often left the bathrooms dirtier than folks in less expensive rides.
When I was in the Army at Fort Ord near Monterey, I volunteered to supervise the guys who kept the latrines clean in our ancient World War II barracks. (I considered it leadership training.)
When we moved into barracks previously occupied by a military police unit, I noticed that all the fittings were brass that the MPs kept shiny with Brasso.
Seeing that, I immediately dispatched one of my toilet troopers to get a can of white paint, which took care of that problem. Life is too short to shine faucets every morning.
Worst toilets
The worst toilets my wife and I ever visited were in a village in East Germany just after the Wall came down in 1990. The floors actually made a crackling noise when Ron Duntley and I walked on them. My wife and Ron’s wife Glenda said the women’s loos were not much better.
Ironically, those toilets were behind a cigarette smoke-filled village restaurant that served some of the best food we have ever eaten, at unbelievably low prices and with super service from the owner, a chubby and smiling woman.
The next worst johns we visited were at freeway rest stops in Kansas, which we used on our way home to Mojave in 1994 with a detour to visit Billye’s sister in Colorado, which is why we were in Kansas.
Presidential papers
Back to the president. One of the first things one learns when working for the US government (and most businesses) is how to handle documents.
The government considers them history. In the former president’s case, you have to wonder what he was trying to hide.
You may also wonder why a guy who made his money building and operating tall buildings did not know what not to put in toilets, especially since he claims to know more than anyone else on the planet.
In addition to the National Archives, copies of presidential and other government papers are available to historians at the archives and at presidential libraries.
The presidential papers of President Ronald Reagan are also available at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, where you can see the notes Mr. Reagan wrote in the margins.
For various reasons, there is some doubt that Trump will ever have a library.
Presidential libraries are not funded by the government. Presidents create foundations to raise money for constructing and operating their libraries. It is not believed that Trump, who is busy with numerous legal problems, will do that any time soon.
Get involved
Occasionally, I like to encourage people to get involved in their communities to improve the quality of life.
Getting involved is more fun and fulfilling than doing nothing while complaining.
Last Sunday evening, US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer said the same thing in more detail and with more finesse during a presentation on C-SPAN, perhaps the most important and informative channels on televison for people truly interested in our system of government.
Waving one of those small pocket-sized copies of the Constitution that my wife and I handed out by the bushel in congressional offices during the 1980s (along with California raisins), Breyer said that the only way this great document can ever work is for us to take the time to get involved in the life of our communities.
“It’s what keeps us together,” he reminded his audience in the Supreme Court law library.
He later urged youngsters to get to know all they can about government at all levels, from school Boards, city Councils, county, state and federal levels, something he said was once taught in 12th-grade civics but apparently is not done these days.
Again waving his copy of the Constitution, said, “Unless you get involved, this will never work.”
Wise words from a man who has devoted 27 years of his life to help make that marvelous document work.
The justice was right, of course, and nothing burns me more than reading or hearing someone who instead of getting involved complains about the efforts of those who do.
I realize we are all busy, but after listening to the amount of time Breyer said he, his colleagues and their law clerks devote to deciding which cases to consider, I was stunned. Complain if you will, but those folks earn what we pay them.
