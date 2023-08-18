Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: Years ago, you wrote about corralling computer cords by using an empty cardboard toilet paper roll. I loved it. I wrap the cord around my hand and secure it with a rubber band, then slip it onto the cardboard toilet roll. It’s been a great idea for computers, extension plugs and many other types of electrical cords. Thanks for this and many more great ideas.

 — Carol P.

