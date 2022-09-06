Today is Tuesday, Sept. 6, the 249th day of 2022. There are 116 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Sept. 6, 1901, President William McKinley was shot and mortally wounded by anarchist Leon Czolgosz at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, NY. (McKinley died eight days later; Czolgosz was executed on Oct. 29.)
1943 — Seventy-nine people were killed when a New York-bound Pennsylvania Railroad train derailed and crashed in Philadelphia.
1975 — Eighteen-year-old tennis star Martina Navratilova of Czechoslovakia, in New York for the US Open, requested political asylum in the United States.
1991 — The Soviet Union recognized the independence of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
2001 — In a dramatic shift, the Bush administration abandoned the Clinton-era effort to break up Microsoft.
2018 — The agent for actor Burt Reynolds confirmed that Reynolds, known for his roles in “Deliverance,” “The Cannonball Run” and “Smokey and the Bandit,” had died at the age of 82.
Ten years ago — President Barack Obama conceded only halting progress toward solving the nation’s economic woes, but vowed in a Democratic National Convention finale, “Our problems can be solved, our challenges can be met.”
Five years ago — Hurricane Irma, the most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic, pounded Puerto Rico with heavy rain and powerful winds; authorities said more than 900,000 people were without power.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Comedian JoAnne Worley is 86. Country singer David Allan Coe is 83. Rock singer-musician Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) is 79. Actor Swoosie Kurtz is 78. Comedian-actor Jane Curtin is 75. Rock musician Mick Mashbir is 74. Country singer-songwriter Buddy Miller is 70. Actor James Martin Kelly is 68. Country musician Joe Smyth (Sawyer Brown) is 65. Actor-comedian Jeff Foxworthy is 64. Actor-comedian Michael Winslow is 64. Rock musician Perry Bamonte is 62. Actor Steven Eckholdt is 61. Rock musician Scott Travis (Judas Priest) is 61. Pop musician Pal Waaktaar (a-ha) is 61. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is 60. Television journalist Elizabeth Vargas is 60. Country singer Mark Chesnutt is 59. Actor Betsy Russell is 59. Actor Rosie Perez is 58. R&B singer Macy Gray is 55. Country songwriter Lee Thomas Miller (Songs: “The Impossible” “You’re Gonna Miss This”) is 54. Singer CeCe Peniston is 53. Actor Daniele Gaither is 52. Actor Dylan Bruno is 50. Actor Idris Elba is 50. Actor Justina Machado is 50. Actor Anika Noni Rose is 50. Rock singer Nina Persson (The Cardigans) is 48. Actor Justin Whalin is 48. Actor Naomie Harris is 46. Rapper Noreaga is 45. Actor Natalia Cigliuti is 44. Rapper Foxy Brown is 44. Actor Howard Charles is 39. Actor/singer Deborah Joy Winans is 39. Actor Lauren Lapkus is 37. Rock singer Max George (The Wanted) is 34.
— The Associated Press
