Today is Wednesday, Sept. 30, the 274th day of 2020. There are 92 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On Sept. 30, 1938, after co-signing the Munich Agreement allowing Nazi annexation of Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain said, “I believe it is peace for our time.”
1791 — Mozart’s opera “The Magic Flute” premiered in Vienna, Austria.
1912 — The Columbia Journalism School in New York held its first classes.
1939 — The first college football game to be televised was shown on experimental station W2XBS in New York as Fordham University defeated Waynesburg College, 34-7.
1949 — The Berlin Airlift came to an end.
1955 — Actor James Dean, 24, was killed in a two-car collision near Cholame, California.
1962 — James Meredith, a Black student, was escorted by federal marshals to the campus of the University of Mississippi, where he enrolled for classes the next day; Meredith’s presence sparked rioting that claimed two lives.
1972 — Roberto Clemente hit a double against Jon Matlack of the New York Mets during Pittsburgh’s 5-0 victory at Three Rivers Stadium; the hit was the 3,000th and last for the Pirates star.
1984 — The mystery series “Murder, She Wrote,” starring Angela Lansbury, premiered on CBS.
2001 — Under threat of US military strikes, Afghanistan’s hard-line Taliban rulers said explicitly for the first time that Osama bin Laden was still in the country and that they knew where his hideout was located.
2014 — The first case of Ebola diagnosed in the US was confirmed in a patient who had recently traveled from Liberia to Dallas. California Gov. Jerry Brown signed the nation’s first statewide ban on single-use plastic bags at grocery and convenience stores.
2018 — US and Canadian officials announced an agreement for Canada to take part in a revamped North American free trade deal with the US and Mexico; the new agreement would be called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, and would take effect on July 1, 2020.
Ten years ago — Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton called Guatemalan leaders to apologize for 1940s US-led experiments that infected occupants of a Guatemala mental hospital with syphilis, apparently to test the effectiveness of penicillin against some sexually transmitted diseases.
Five years ago — Just hours before a midnight deadline, a bitterly divided Congress approved, and President Barack Obama signed, a stopgap spending bill to keep the federal government open.
One year ago — House Democrats subpoenaed President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, for documents related to his interactions with Ukrainian officials.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Angie Dickinson is 89. Singer Johnny Mathis is 85. Singer Marilyn McCoo is 77. Pop singer Sylvia Peterson (The Chiffons) is 74. Actor Victoria Tennant is 70. Rock musician John Lombardo is 68. Actor Calvin Levels is 66. Singer Patrice Rushen is 66. Country singer Marty Stuart is 62. Former Sen. Blanche Lincoln, D-Arkansas, is 60. Actor Eric Stoltz is 59. Country singer Eddie Montgomery (Montgomery-Gentry) is 57. Rock singer Trey Anastasio is 56. Actor Monica Bellucci is 56. Actor Lisa Thornhill is 54. Actor Amy Landecker is 51. Actor Tony Hale is 50. Actor Ashley Hamilton is 46. Actor Christopher Jackson is 45. Actor Toni Trucks is 40. Former tennis player Martina Hingis is 40. Actor Lacey Chabert is 38. Singer-rapper T-Pain is 36.
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.