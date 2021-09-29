Today is Wednesday, Sept. 29, the 272nd day of 2021. There are 93 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY On Sept. 29, 1789, the US War Department established a regular army with a strength of several hundred men.
1829 — London’s reorganized police force, which became known as Scotland Yard, went on duty.
1918 — Allied forces began their decisive breakthrough of the Hindenburg Line during World War I.
1938 — British, French, German and Italian leaders concluded the Munich Agreement, which was aimed at appeasing Adolf Hitler by allowing Nazi annexation of Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland.
1943 — General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Italian Marshal Pietro Badoglio signed an armistice aboard the British ship HMS Nelson off Malta.
1978 — Pope John Paul I was found dead in his Vatican apartment just over a month after becoming head of the Roman Catholic Church.
1982 — Extra-Strength Tylenol capsules laced with deadly cyanide claimed the first of seven victims in the Chicago area. (To date, the case remains unsolved.)
1986 — The Soviet Union released Nicholas Daniloff, an American journalist confined on spying charges.
2001 — President George W. Bush condemned Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers for harboring Osama bin Laden and his followers as the United States pressed its military and diplomatic campaign against terror.
2005 — John G. Roberts Jr. was sworn in as the nation’s 17th chief justice after winning Senate confirmation.
Ten years ago — Germany kept alive hopes that the 17-nation euro currency could survive the debt crisis as lawmakers in Europe’s largest economy voted overwhelmingly in favor of expanding the powers of the eurozone’s bailout fund.
Five years ago — A New Jersey Transit commuter train slammed into the Hoboken station, killing one person and injuring more than 100 others.
One year ago — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was buried in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. The NFL saw its first COVID-19 outbreak in the season’s fourth week, as three Tennessee Titans players and five other personnel tested positive; the Titans’ next scheduled game against the Steelers would be postponed. Death claimed country star Mac Davis in Nashville and “I Am Woman” singer Helen Reddy in Los Angeles; both were 78.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Conductor Richard Bonynge is 91. Writer-director Robert Benton is 89. Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 86. Soul-blues-gospel singer Sherman Holmes is 82. Former Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Florida, is 79. Actor Ian McShane is 79. Jazz musician Jean-Luc Ponty is 79. Nobel Peace laureate Lech Walesa (lehk vah-WEN’-sah) is 78. Television-film composer Mike Post is 77. Actor Patricia Hodge is 75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.