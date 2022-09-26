Today is Monday, Sept. 26, the 269th day of 2022. There are 96 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Sept. 26, 1960, the first-ever debate between presidential nominees took place as Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard M. Nixon faced off before a national TV audience from Chicago.
1777 — British troops occupied Philadelphia during the American Revolution.
1954 — The Japanese commercial ferry Toya Maru sank during a typhoon in the Tsugaru Strait, claiming more than 1,150 lives.
1986 — William H. Rehnquist was sworn in as the 16th chief justice of the United States, while Antonin Scalia joined the Supreme Court as its 103rd member.
1996 — President Clinton signed a bill ensuring two-day hospital stays for new mothers and their babies.
2003 — President George W. Bush and Russian President Vladimir Putin opened a two-day summit at Camp David.
2005 — Army Pfc. Lynndie England was convicted by a military jury in Fort Hood, Texas, on six of seven counts stemming from the Abu Ghraib prison abuse scandal. (England was sentenced to three years in prison; she ended up serving half that time.)
2016 — Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton participated in their first debate of the presidential campaign at Hofstra University in New York; Clinton emphatically denounced Trump for keeping his personal tax returns and business dealings secret from voters while Trump repeatedly cast Clinton as a “typical politician.”
2020 — President Donald Trump nominated judge Amy Coney Barrett, a former clerk to the late Justice Antonin Scalia, to the Supreme Court, to fill the seat left vacant by the death of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (Barrett would be confirmed the following month, days before the November election.)
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Former baseball All-Star Bobby Shantz is 97. Country singer David Frizzell is 81. Actor Kent McCord is 80. Television host Anne Robinson is 78. Singer Bryan Ferry is 77. Actor Mary Beth Hurt is 76. Actor James Keane is 70. Rock singer-musician Cesar Rosas (Los Lobos) is 68. Country singer Carlene Carter is 67. Actor Linda Hamilton is 66. R&B singer Cindy Herron (En Vogue) is 61. Actor Melissa Sue Anderson is 60. Actor Patrick Bristow is 60. Rock musician Al Pitrelli is 60. Singer Tracey Thorn (Everything But The Girl) is 60. TV personality Jillian Barberie is 56. Contemporary Christian guitarist Jody Davis (Newsboys) is 55. Actor Jim Caviezel is 54. Actor Tricia O’Kelley is 54. Actor Ben Shenkman is 54. Actor Melanie Paxson is 50. Singer Shawn Stockman (Boyz II Men) is 50. Music producer Dr. Luke is 49. Jazz musician Nicholas Payton is 49. Actor Mark Famiglietti is 43. Singer-actor Christina Milian is 41. Tennis player Serena Williams is 41. Actor Zoe Perry is 39. Singer/songwriter Ant Clemons is 31.
— The Associated Press
